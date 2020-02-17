Price Elementary students compete in school spelling bee

TOP SPELLERS: Capt. H.B. Price Elementary School held its annual spelling bee on Feb. 7. There were 26 students in third to fifth grades who competed for 11 rounds to determine the top three spellers. The top spellers are, from left: Preston Pangelinan, fifth grade, third place; Gabriel Macaraeg fourth grade, second place; and Kaleia Garcia fifth grade, first place. Photo courtesy of Price Elementary School.