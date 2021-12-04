Fifth graders Emelio Schofield and Pedro Toves worked together using Legos and other items to build a robotic bulldozer.

The main objective of the project was to program the robot so that it moves in a certain pattern and pushes other blocks placed in front it.

“We learn coding,” said Schofield. “Imagine you are making a game, but it doesn’t work. That’s why you have to put in codes to make the game work. It’s like Minecraft and coding where you tell the player to move.”

The two are among the 45 students from Price Elementary School who participated in the STEM curriculum-based program, STARBASE, held at the National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada this week.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“There are millions of STEM jobs available that we can’t fill because we don’t have the workforce ready. So hopefully by having them here early, this will entice their interest to get into the STEM program,” said Leah Beth Naholowaa, STARBASE Guam director. “We are very excited because when the kids come here they don’t want to leave. They want to come back again for the next week. We make sure our activities are engaging and hands-on and minds-on.”

The students also got the chance to work with the Guam National Guard on the various projects.

Naholowaa said the goal is to have the program reach students in all of the island’s public elementary schools.