Price Elementary's online classes continue today; vaccinations at UOG

Online classes at Price Elementary School will continue today, said Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

A Price Elementary staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center.

"(Today) is an online day so there are no students on campus. Faculty will be teleworking. Staff will be on-site unless they were identified as contacts and required to quarantine," Fernandez said.

17,000 vaccine doses ordered

Teachers and school-based staff are among those who qualify for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has placed an order for 17,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for this month, JIC stated on Monday.

DPHSS’ Immunization Program ordered 9,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 7,800 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine totaling 17,000 doses for the month of February. Both vaccines are anticipated to arrive within three to five business days.

Vaccination at UOG

The Guam National Guard, in partnership with DPHSS and the University of Guam, resumes its COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be held from today, Feb. 2, through Saturday, Feb. 6 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UOG Calvo Field House. These clinics are open to the public for individuals 60 years and older, health care workers, school-based staff and daycare workers, and essential government agencies.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will only be available for those due for their second dose. The Moderna vaccine will be available for both first and second doses. Residents are advised to schedule an appointment online via Eventbrite.

A total of 65 appointments and up to 15 walk-ins will be accepted hourly, according to JIC.