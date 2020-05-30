Price of power to decrease starting June 1

Guam Power Authority customers can look forward to a decrease in the cost of power, thanks to cheaper fuel for GPA's power plants.

The rate-setting Public Utilities Commission on Thursday adopted a recommendation from its administrative law judge to reduce the fuel surcharge portion of customers' power bills by about 24% – from about 11 cents per kilowatt-hour to 8.6 cents per kWh.

The reduction would take effect June 1 and will apply through the end of July, when the surcharge will go through another review.

The administrative law judge recommendation also results in a little more in savings to customers than GPA's proposal of 8.9 cents per kWh, and is inclusive of 0.3 cents that will be used to fund a GPA rebate program for ratepayers who purchase energy-efficient appliances.

GPA General Manager John Benavente said the agency proposed 8.9 cents with the intention of holding that rate for the next eight months, without coming back for PUC approval. Dropping the rate to 8.6 cents per kWh would increase the utility's underrecovery, or losses, on fuel purchases by the end of July, Benavente added.

When GPA returns for a review of the fuel surcharge in about two months, Benavente said, he believes the surcharge would have to be raised based on protocol.

"If you do adopt this tonight, I hope you don't plan on raising it in August," Benavente said Thursday night, prior to the PUC decision.

The fuel surcharge is to be revenue-neutral, meaning it will rise and fall depending on oil prices, as GPA should not take losses or make a profit on the purchases of fuel.

It is normally adjusted every six months, but this term saw three downward adjustments due to cheaper fuel oil. However, even as prices rose in the past few years, GPA opted to take on losses in order to mitigate what would have been more significant increases in the surcharge.

GPA pricing figures indicate a 50% drop in fuel prices, from about $55 per barrel in February to about $30 per barrel in May, according to PUC administrative law judge Fred Horecky. His concern with GPA's proposal was that it deviated from procedure. Locking in a rate for eight months was a "bad idea," Horecky added.

"The figures are what they are. If the prices go up, there would be an increase," he said. "But I can tell you my view ... they're going to continue to be low ... And I feel that if you don't do the full reduction, you're not giving the ratepayers the benefit of this 50% drop in fuel prices."

Prior to deciding the surcharge, the PUC had adopted Horecky's recommendation to include a charge of 0.3 cent per kWh in the rate, in order to use the fuel surcharge as a stable funding source for GPA's energy efficiency rebate program. This charge will be subject to review as well.