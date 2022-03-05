Prices at the pumps rise again

Fears over oil supply disruptions drove gasoline prices higher for the second consecutive week on Guam.

The latest price increase at the pump reflects a 20-cent jump to $5.69 a gallon for regular grade. Premium gasoline and diesel prices soared past $6 a gallon in this latest increase.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed oil prices to levels not seen since 2014.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the price of crude oil rose to as much as $110 a barrel Friday, Guam time. That's more than double the $50 a barrel a year ago, according to the EIA.

Members of the International Energy Agency, which includes the United States and Japan, agreed to release 60 million barrels of crude from their reserves to try to quell the sharp increase in prices that pushed major benchmarks past $100 a barrel, Reuters reported, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine triggered fears of supply shortages.

However, news of that release - equivalent to less than one day of worldwide oil consumption - only magnified the market's fear that supply will be inadequate to cover growing disruptions, according to Reuters.