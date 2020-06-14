On the eve of her graduation, Mariam Khuja was outside, painting hers and her siblings' names on the family car in preparation for their graduation ceremony at George Washington High School.

"I'm so excited!" she said, when asked how she was feeling about graduating from high school, adding her own physical exclamation point to that statement with a little happy hop.

Mariam is the oldest of four. With her siblings Abdul-Rahman Ibraheem, Yusra and Yumna – they are sometimes called by their fellow Geckos as the "double dingas." Dinga meaning twins in CHamoru. Double because there are two sets of twins – Yusra and Yumna are identical twin girls. And Mariam, being the oldest of the crew, makes Abdul-Rahman the youngest. He's also the only boy and the tallest – a fact he seems to lord over his sisters.

Around the yellow table in the family's living room, four sets of purple caps and gowns with gold stoles hanging behind them on the cabinet, it's almost difficult to believe they were born with a combined weight of about 9.5 pounds. Yumna was the tiniest, "And she still is," one of siblings teased.

Mom Jamilah Clarice San Gil laughed quietly in the background, nodding her head as she watched her quadruplets, later she would add with a laugh that when they were younger, she was the boss but as they grew, they realized the strength in numbers: "Now they gang up on me – four to one."

They are CHamoru Arabian, or "CHam-abian," they said. They have similar curls and infectious smiles, but they each have different personalities.

San Gil explained earlier that for years she was struggling to conceive. And finally, with the help of in vitro fertilization treatments, she had a multiple pregnancy.

“At three months I was the size of a nine-month pregnant woman,” she said.

When the doctor told her she was pregnant with not one but four babies, the news was tempered by a warning that all four or even any of the babies may not make it. Further complicating matters was the fact two of the babies were mono-amniotic twins, meaning they shared an amniotic sac and a placenta. The doctor told San Gil these type of twins have a high likelihood of being conjoined.

“It’s kind of crazy because when he told me I told the doctor if God wants to take it I am just here to carry them ... so of course I was so worried and prayed a lot,” she said.

They decided to join the world while San Gil was only 29 weeks along.

San Gil said the sisters and brother all share a deep bond but have distinct personalities.

Mariam loves to sing. She's worked closely with local theater director Ernest Ochoco and is a very “outgoing positive person.”

Second born Yusra is “kind hearted” and loves reading and animals.

Yumna, the third born, has loved to draw since she was a child and is “a very observant type of person.”

Abdul-Rahman, the last born, is skilled in languages and technology. The self-declared "nerd" Abdul-Rahman is dually enrolled at the University of Guam. Even as he graduates from high school, he's already earned a number of credits that will take him toward a college degree, said his proud mom. "He's either at school ... or college or working," San Gil said.

San Gil and the double dingas thanked their family, friends and teachers for helping them along to this proud moment.

Seeing them all share a graduation day is a dream come true for San Gil.

“It’s amazing because it was a struggle to have them and it’s such a blessing to have them ... there are so many things that could have happened when they were premature, it’s just a blessing they got this far,” she said.

She said when they were younger she wouldn't allow them beyond arm's reach – even if it was just to bring the trash out to the curbside. That's probably why she's all smiles as the quadruplets have decided to remain on island – at least for a little while – though Yumna, whose artistic talents "are so amazing" and extend to video-making according to older sister Mariam, has her eye on Hollywood.