Primary challengers upbeat after losses

Three candidates who were unsuccessful in Saturday’s primary elections broke their silence through statements released Monday, though none explicitly conceded their respective defeats or confirmed they would not mount a write-in campaign for the upcoming general election in November.

Del. Michael San Nicolas and veteran journalist Sabrina Salas Matanane garnered 37.57% of the votes in the contested Democratic primary for governor and lieutenant governor - about 4,700 votes behind incumbent Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, according to the unofficial results of the election released by the Guam Election Commission.

The San Nicolas-Salas Matanane campaign, in a brief post made on Facebook, explained it would release a more substantive statement, but did not say when it would be made.

“Please give us some time as we reflect on this election in prayer and with our families. We will make a statement on the election and the future afterward. Much love and thanks to all of the voters and our from-the-heart volunteers and supporters who made this journey possible,” the candidates stated.

Salas Matanane, on her personal Instagram account, went into more detail about her experience, stressing she “stepped out of her comfort zone” and took a stand to effectuate a “real change” on Guam.

“It was brutal, but I’m still standing and holding my head high because I am proud of the way I conducted myself in the face of so much adversity,” she posted. “I do not see this as a loss, but a lesson. I’ve learned that we all need to do better for our island.”

The 25-year reporter stressed the low voter turnout for Saturday’s election as a call to action for island residents. At 40%, the 2022 primary ranks last for voter participation since 1972, according to data published by the GEC.

“If you want change you have to fight for it. I did my part and stepped up. I’m not happy with the end result but the risk was worth it,” she said, later thanking San Nicolas for asking her to be his running mate.

“It has been an honor to fight side by side for our people,” Salas Matanane said.

Optimism and faith

Sen. Telena Nelson earned just under 2,000 votes fewer than primary opponent Judi Won Pat, a former legislative speaker, for San Nicolas’ vacant delegate seat in the primary.

She spoke out in a brief statement of her own shared with The Guam Daily Post Monday afternoon, calling on voters to “take action for a better tomorrow” in the next election.

“My family, my team, my supporters, and I appreciate your understanding as we take time to reflect on the election,” Nelson stated. “Our efforts to further serve Guam and her people do not end here. We look forward to the future with optimism and unwavering faith in God. Thank you for your patience, as our official statement will be forthcoming."

Legislative slates were also whittled down in the primary election to the maximum of 15 allowed for each party in November’s vote.

For the Democrats, six senatorial hopefuls will not advance, pending final results certified by GEC:

•Roy Gamboa

•Alexander Duenas

•John Ananich

•David Duenas

•Franklin Meno

•Armando Dominguez

Just one candidate is expected to be eliminated from the Republican legislative slate: Harvey Egna, who earned 214 fewer votes than 15th-place finisher Ian Catling, according to the GEC’s final, unofficial results.