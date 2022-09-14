The Guam Election Commission met Tuesday afternoon to certify the ballots cast in the August primary election and approve the order and format for the general election ballot in November.

Also during the board meeting, several issues that arose during the primary were raised, including employers not allowing employees to leave work to vote, voters turned away at the polls and precinct officials abandoning their posts.

The number of votes cast for each winning and losing candidate were approved, along with ballots to be used during the general election, which include a space for a write-in vote for every race except the Guam Education Board. The upcoming election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

With in-office early voting for that election set to begin Oct. 11, the GEC made sure to address issues that arose during the first vote held in 2022.

One common complaint filed by voters was about not being able to leave work, as the law allows, in order to vote in the primary.

“I would also like to indicate to employers that we have early voting and we are encouraging early voting. And, if I am not mistaken, (administrative) leave also applies to early voting regardless if we change the time or have it on a Saturday. I want to share that with the community. We had a lot of issues and calls from employees not being allowed to leave to vote,” Chairperson Alice M. Taijeron said.

The GEC noted that the two-hour administrative leave does apply to early voting, but allowing that leave is up to the employer to a certain extent.

“It's really up to the employer if someone is working between the hours of 10 to 6, and they need to go vote during that day for scheduling purposes, then they are entitled to the two hours. But, if the ability to vote is outside of their schedule, the employer doesn’t necessarily have to give them the two hours.” Vincent Camacho, legal counsel for the GEC, said.

GEC plans to host an education campaign to ensure employees and employers are aware of the two-hour administrative leave leeway provided to voters.

During the primary election there were 67 polling sites. It was also noted some voters under a new motor voter registration program administered by the Division of Motor Vehicles of the Department of Revenue and Taxation were turned away at precincts.

The issue centered around precinct officials turning away voters based on the voter’s registered precinct. Although precinct officials are trained and instructed not to turn away voters, the board noted that, for one reason or another, voters were indeed turned away.

Another issue the GEC is struggling to resolve is recruitment of precinct officials.

“It has been a constant challenge for both parties just to get precinct officials to come out,” Taijeron said.

One idea floated to alleviate the stress in finding precinct officials was to combine some of the smaller precincts, reducing the number of precinct officials needed.

“I am just putting it out there that, that’s the reality of the situation, is we need to take a look at the smaller precincts and maybe moving them into another, increasing, once you hit a thousand, to start considering opening another precinct,” Taijeron said.

According to the GEC, part of the challenge is making the precinct official position alluring. It was suggested that precinct officials pay be raised.

“I’ve had discussion with our (legislative) oversight chair and - you know how difficult it is for us to keep going back in 2012 or 2014 - it went from $170 to $350. The discussion is that we, instead of having to go back to the Legislature, it may be prudent that the commissioners decide how much they make and update it then, and they were open to that discussion,” GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said regarding the last conversation she had with Sen. Joe San Agustin about precinct officials' pay.

The GEC said a precinct official can only be paid when the individual completes the entire workday.

“If at any point in time throughout the day, whether they were there for 8 hours and then left, and they didn’t finish counting, whatever the case may be, these precinct officials do not get paid. That is an abandonment of their position,” Taijeron said.

And it appears that at least five precinct officials abandoned their posts due to medical conditions that were not disclosed prior to the primary election.

While GEC sorts through the issues and concerns presented on Tuesday, the commission did move forward with drawing numbers for candidates’ placement on their respective ballots.

Attorney General

#1: Douglas Moylan

#2: Leevin Camacho

Legislature

Democratic candidates

#1: Tina Muna Barnes

#2: William Parkinson

#3: Therese Terlaje

#4: Roy Quinata

#5: Sarah Nededog

#6: Amanda Shelton

#7: Dwayne San Nicolas

#8: Fred Bordallo

#9: Angela Santos

#10: Kelly Marsh-Taitano

#11: Darrel Christopher Barnett

#12: Jose Terlaje

#13: Joe San Agustin

#14: Jonathan Savares

#15: Sabina Perez

Republican candidates

#1: Frank Blas

#2: MiChelle Taitano

#3: Vincent Borja

#4: Telo Taitague

#5: Ian Catling

#6: Christopher Duenas

#7: Jesse Lujan

#8: Sandra Seau

#9: Thomas Fisher

#10: Joanne Brown

#11: Shirley Mabini Young

#12: Maryann Taijeron

#13: Bistra Mendiola

#14: Joaquin Leon Guerrero

#15: David Crisostimo

Early, in-office voting will be held at the Westin Resort Guam from Oct. 11 to Nov. 3, with the exception of holidays and Sundays.