Primary election still on; early voting by appointment only

Guam will hold its primary election on Aug. 29, as scheduled, while curbside early voting will continue by appointment during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said on Friday.

The governor placed Guam back into PCOR1 for two weeks, effective 12:01 a.m. Sunday, because of recent spikes in positive COVID-19 cases.

The Guam Election Commission's initial stance on Thursday was to suspend early voting during PCOR1, which would have stopped early voting after Saturday, Aug. 15.

The governor's executive order, released Friday afternoon, states that "absentee voting conducted curbside shall continue by appointment" and voters should contact GEC with any inquiries.

Walk-in early voting at the GEC office will no longer be allowed after Aug. 15.

Each voter needs to make an appointment to vote by the GEC curbside or by drive-thru, meaning voters can stay in their cars while voting.

The executive order also says that "in-person voting in the 2020 primary elections shall proceed on Aug. 29, 2020," subject to the guidance of the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

As of Friday night, at least 1,328 people had already availed themselves of the in-office early voting at GEC.

However, that's only a fraction of the 54,000-plus registered voters, with GEC working to increase voter turnout.

'Safe voting practices'

As of noon Friday, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said the commission was awaiting the release of the governor's executive order placing Guam back into PCOR1.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, a former election commissioner, said allowing early voting during PCOR1 rests with GEC as an autonomous agency, but he's encouraging GEC to allow early voting to continue with health and safety protocols in place.

"They have been using all of the precautions, and they have been practicing very safe practice for early voting and I would ask them just to review what they’re doing. If there’s any improvements that can be done, including letting people just stay in their car under the tent, then I would encourage them to do that," Tenorio said during a press briefing via Zoom.

A new law allowed in-office early voting from July 30 to Aug. 28, including Saturdays, so that people can avoid long lines and crowds during the Aug. 29 primary and therefore help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Early voters have their temperatures checked by GEC and are required to wear masks and practice social distancing, among other things. Hand sanitizer is available, and certain sanitization practices have been implemented at GEC.

GEC was able to safely conduct a special election for Yona's mayor on May 30.

"I am allowing the Aug. 29th primary election to move forward. Of course, we are going to have to make sure we are adhering to those measures – social distancing and wearing your mask," the governor said at the press briefing. "And the reason the dates have to be on the 29th, is because it’s a timing of getting the ballots out for the General Election."

The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

The governor said she has not voted early. She and the lieutenant governor tested positive for COVID-19 and have been working remotely.

Surge in early voting

GEC saw a surge in early voting Friday, ahead of the governor's announcement of a return to PCOR1, Pangelinan said.

Many of the early voters have taken advantage of curbside voting, she said.

Anyone who wants to make an appointment for curbside early voting is encouraged to call GEC at 477-9791.

Sen. James Moylan on Friday said it's "unfortunate" that his earlier proposal to cancel the 2020 primaries and allow all candidates to move to the general election failed to pass.

After the governor's news conference, Moylan said it is interesting that Guam is closing down hundreds of businesses and churches, and banning social gatherings for at least two weeks starting Sunday morning, because of the concerns associated with COVID.

"However, right in the middle of this new PCOR1 declaration is the primary election, which essentially has the makings of being a huge social gathering. This is the very reason I had introduced Bill 375 to cancel the primary election, as there were concerns with this pandemic, and it is unfortunate that the measure failed," he said.

GEC will hold a meeting Monday night via Zoom, after its Aug. 13 meeting was postponed due to a COVID-19 emergency.