Primary races will proceed amid COVID concerns

Despite concerns over congregating during the pandemic, Guam's primary election will proceed 41 days from now.

Lawmakers on Friday overwhelmingly rejected Bill 375-35, the measure that would have canceled the Aug. 29 primary races this election year.

Among the reasons for the proposed cancellation were the concerns over congregating during COVID-19 and the lack of competition within the party races. Out of 57 races, only 12 had primary challengers.

While the measure that would have canceled the primary failed to get majority support, senators did approve of legislation that allows any voter to cast their votes at the Guam Election Commission through absentee voting any time within 30 days. This legislation would allow voters to choose to avoid crowds during election day and would lessen crowding at polling places.

“Bill 330 helps ensure that our community does not have to choose between voting, staying healthy or dealing with other related issues,” its author, Sen. Kelly Marsh, stated.

“It addresses COVID-19-related concerns and goes even further. By giving voters the option to cast their ballots during a 30-day period, Bill 330 addresses a wide variety of concerns that voters face with voting on a single day, such as struggling to arrange child care when caregivers will also need time to vote, worrying about job security when asking for time off from work to vote on the same day that co-workers will be requesting time off to do the same, and waiting even longer in line due to additional health protocols.”

Bill 330 received unanimous support by the 14 senators present.

Resounding rejection

Ten senators voted against the proposed cancellation of the primary election. Four voted in favor.

Sen. Telena Nelson was absent and excused.

All qualified candidates would have moved to the general election under Bill 375.

However, because of the time it had taken for lawmakers to decide on whether to cancel the primary, absentee ballots for the primary were already sent out.

GEC was prepared to send a follow-up notification to off-island voters, informing them that the 2020 primary elections have been canceled and the mailed absentee ballots are moot.

Another primary cancellation measure, Bill 374-35, was withdrawn by its author, Sen. Joe San Agustin, during session. That measure would have canceled primaries for uncontested races.

But before withdrawing his Bill 374, San Agustin said GEC was able to successfully and safely conduct a special mayoral election in Yona.

That initiative took more resources, but if that is what's needed, it should be done, San Agustin said at the time.

Sen. Telo Taitague, the minority leader, issued the following response on the vote on Bill 375.

"As I commented during session, Bill 375 ensures that democracy is alive and well by guaranteeing citizens their right to vote during the 2020 general election. I support the measure because I’d prefer to err on the side of caution – I’d rather be safe than sorry," Taitague said in part in a release after session.

"To the disappointment of some candidates and their political strategists, Bill 375 may conflict with their assumptions about what could happen if a primary election wasn’t canceled; however, political considerations are the least of my concerns," she said. "My single most important reason for supporting Bill 375 is the health and safety of voters."

Sen. James Moylan, a co-sponsor to Bill 375, said he was disappointed by the bill's failure but respected the decision made by his colleagues.

Sen. Louise Muna, in explaining her vote against Bill 375, said she did not want to change the rules of the election now that the process has begun.