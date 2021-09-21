Principal monitoring numbers, talking to parents before reopening schools

Various Catholic schools are returning to in-person learning this week - some with a modified plan - but some schools are holding kids at home for at least another week.

Santa Barbara Catholic School, St. Francis Catholic School and San Vicente Catholic school plan to resume face-to-face instruction on Monday, Sept. 27.

Lisa Baza Cruz, principal of St. Francis and acting principal of San Vicente, said they’re taking extra caution. And, she noted, the Sept. 27 date is tentative.

“I’d like to monitor the numbers and I'd like to get a feel for my parents and what they need done. And I think our school community feels that we're doing we're doing fine with the current distance learning alternative,” Cruz said. “It is not the best. I am going to be honest. It is not the best alternative, but it’s what we have right now and I know that my students are safe.”

Both schools began the school year with full in-person instruction based on cohorts and when the schools reopen that will resume.

St. Francis has 176 students and 29 employees. San Vicente has 105 students and 18 employees. And like other schools on island, they took saw some COVID-19 cases in the few weeks they were in session doing in-person learning. Also officials had said, as was the case in the other schools, the positive cases occurred when students came into contact with a COVID-19 case at home or in the community.

No promises

The surge in cases in the community led Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, last month, to shut schools down again. Last week, she signed an executive order authorizing schools, as they’re able, to reopen their campuses to in-person learning.

Cruz said parents at both schools welcomed the decision to postpone the return to classrooms until a mitigation plan responding to high new COVID-19 case numbers is in place.

"My parents are thanking me because they are concerned about the triple digits (of new daily case numbers),” she said.

“We are trying to ensure that their children … when they come on any campus that they're going to be kept as safe as possible. We can't say, we're going to promise that you're not going to have a student test positive on a campus. But what we can say is if that situation were to occur we are prepared to ensure that all other students and other employees that were around that positive are also able to seek whatever medical attention."

Minimize crowding

Cruz said when they do return to in-person learning, students remain in their classrooms to minimize crowding in halls.

“Teachers move from class to class so that the students do not move from class to class,” Cruz said. “It's working out very, very well. The students are not complaining, they like being in a class here with a cohort of my teachers, go back and forth.”

Cruz also staggers lunch breaks to minimize crowding and maximize social distancing.

Scheduled returns

Students of Dominican Catholic School, Dominican Child Development Center, Father Duenas Memorial School, and Mount Carmel School were the first to return to campus after a two-week break from face-to-face instruction.

Academy of Our Lady of Guam, today, welcomed freshmen and sophomores. Juniors and seniors will remain on distance learning this week. Next week the cohorts will alternate.

Infant of Prague Nursery and Kindergarten as well as Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery and Kindergarten also began face-to-face learning.

Other Catholic schools like Notre Dame, are prepping to shift back to face-to-face learning in cohorts on Wednesday. Notre Dame will also implement an alternating block schedule based on grade level.

Thursday, Sept. 23, will be the start of in-person classes for kinder through eighth grade students at St. Anthony Catholic School.