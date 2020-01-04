Prison contraband 'go-between' gets no jail time

A man who was accused of being involved in a major prison contraband investigation at the Department of Corrections was spared from having to serve any more time in prison.

Ronald Meno, who pleaded guilty to two counts of giving bribes as a third-degree felony, got a three-year suspended prison sentence with credit for time served.

"I am not a bad person," said Meno, during Friday's sentencing before Judge Anita Sukola. "I just made the wrong choice."

Both defense attorney Terrence Timblin and Assistant Attorney General Dannis Le agreed that Meno didn’t have to serve any more time locked up.

"He was not directly involved in transmitting or carrying contraband into the prison, unlike some of the DOC defendants." said Timblin. "Even like the person that Meno bribed – Limo was given a misdemeanor and probation. In light of that, we request he be granted a suspended sentence." Timblin was referring to former DOC Lt. Jeffrey Limo who has pleaded guilty and was spared from prison.

"In this particular scheme, his main role was as a go-between. Considering the people he acted as a go-between for, I did not recommend any jail time," said Le.

Meno was placed on three years' supervised probation.

Other charges of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband and conspiracy to give bribes were dismissed, as part of the agreement.

Meno admitted that his involvement in the 2017 scheme included delivering an envelope to someone in a club. He said he had delivered an envelope, which allegedly contained cash, and that he delivered it to Limo, Post files state.

He is scheduled to return to court on April 6 for a progress hearing.