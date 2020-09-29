An inmate charged in connection with a contraband case allegedly involving a Department of Corrections officer has a criminal record that goes as far back as 2001, when he was a teen.

Michael Joseph Salas, 36, was charged in Superior Court along with corrections officer Mike Alex Muna Gumataotao, Davina Rae Aguon and Francisco Pangelinan Garrido Jr. after authorities found meth hidden inside a lotion bottle that they allegedly attempted to smuggle into the prison.

According to prison records, Salas was arrested in July on charges of theft of a motor vehicle.

Other cases listed in his record:

• November 2019: family violence, stalking, harassment, and violation of court order.

• March 2019: assault, assault of an unborn child, and family violence.

• September 2017: theft of a motor vehicle, no valid driver’s license, and no license plates.

• July 2016: possession of a firearm without ID, transfer of firearm without ID, and theft by receiving stolen property.

• March 2002: DUI, improper storage, and no valid driver’s license.

• April 2001: burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft by receiving stolen property, conspiracy, criminal facilitation, and hindering apprehension.

Salas was arrested Friday on suspicion of promoting major prison contraband, conspiracy, attempted possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, giving gratuities and obstruction of government functions, according to police.

Aguon and Garrido are accused of speaking with an inmate through the prison’s PayTel phone system to plan the alleged contraband scheme. Officer Gumataotao allegedly met up with Aguon to pick up the items and bring the contraband with him to the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

Salas is the only one who remains held at the prison, while the three other co-defendants have since been released and ordered not to contact one another.