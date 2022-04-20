A man who briefly escaped from the Department of Corrections prison facility in Mangilao early Wednesday morning has been captured.

Detainee KD Arason, 22, was found just after 9 a.m. near the Department of Agriculture building located more than a mile down the road from the prison.

“We need to look at how he breached the fence line,” said DOC Director Robert Camacho.

Camacho said Arason was able to escape from one of the prison’s isolation/quarantine facility at 8 a.m.

“We do the hourly checks and before the hour ended, he had already left,” he said. “We are going to have to figure out how he escaped and increase security measures wherever we need to do.”

He said the detainee was brought into the facility around 5:45 a.m. and refused to be tested for COVID-19, so he was placed in the isolation facility.

Arason was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, eluding police, and no driver’s license.

He now faces an additional charge for the escape.

“There is protocols that we will investigate and find out what happened,” he said. “We are very concerned, and we are going to take drastic actions to whatever needs to be done to those who may have neglected their duties and increase security protocols necessary to ensure there are no further escapes.”

Arason was being held in the isolation unit designated for female prisoners, which prison officials confirm was not in use by anyone else at the time.

No word if any officers assigned to the unit will be placed on paid leave or reassigned to another unit while the department investigates the escape.

Prior escape

In Nov. 2021, prisoner Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho, 27, escaped from a separate isolation unit and was on the run for nearly 12 hours, allegedly committing other crimes before being captured.

His escaped resulted in the firing of corrections officers Jeremy C. Flores and Makino James.

Both allegedly failed to perform the required verification head count

Documents state Flores hid that a prisoner had informed him that Anthony Camacho was missing, and that he initially submitted a false oral statement to internal affairs officers that he conducted a face-to-face head count.

Flores allegedly admitted he was on his phone watching TikTok for a half-hour and then on Instagram during his shift.

The two have appealed their terminations with the Civil Service Commission, alleging management's dismissal was "overly harsh and procedurally defective."