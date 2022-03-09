Joseph Carbullido is back at the Guam Police Department after having led the Department of Corrections for the past 2-1/2 years.

"I would like to take the time to thank all of you for all you do and your commitment in your chosen profession," Carbullido said in a video message to the staff at DOC announcing his departure from the agency. "I strongly believe that I can help advance GPD's mission and then retire as a police officer."

His official last day was Saturday, March 5.

Robert Camacho, who was tapped as deputy director in March 2020, will step in as acting director.

"I want to thank him for his time here. He's done quite well being at the helm. We are going to take whatever he started and some of the positive things initiated during his tenure and press forward. We will continue the mission," said Camacho. "We are in a good place right now and looking at more recruitments, and getting things done with the new prison coming along. I am looking forward to it and ready to take on the responsibility."

Marianas Regional Fusion Center Director Frank Leon Guerrero, a former chief marshal for the Judiciary of Guam and a former U.S. marshal, has been appointed DOC deputy director.

Carbullido reflected on the list of accomplishments of the prison during his time as director.

"The prison master plan; the prison commissary; the new Pay Tel system; the Guam Behavioral annex; the hiring of over 70 corrections officer 1s and civilian support staff; the promotions of over 50 corrections officers, corrections social case workers and parole officers; the 25% corrections differential recruitment and retention incentive pay; the 18% law enforcement pay; all of our COVID-19 plans and policies that we developed from the start of the pandemic and are currently in place to manage and protect the population. These are just some of our achievements and work in progress, which I am proud to leave with you to continue to build on and advance DOC to its highest potential," he said, as he wished the prison staff good luck.

Carbullido was initially moved from GPD to the prison in September 2019 to serve as deputy director following the sudden resignation of Joey Terlaje. Terlaje currently is facing criminal charges in local court after investigators said he helped former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas, who allegedly beat his girlfriend at a barbecue in 2017 and detained her for three days.

Carbullido took over as DOC director in January 2020 after Frank Ishizaki stepped down from the position left vacant by Samantha Brennan.

Parks and Rec appointment

The changes at the prison come the same week that Adelup appointed Warren Pelletier as deputy director of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

"As our island moves forward into recovery, strong infrastructure will be essential to securing public safety," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated. "As the founder and former general manager of Guam Seawalker Tours and Ocean Jet Club, Warren will use his wealth of knowledge in facility management to improve the state of parks and beaches islandwide."