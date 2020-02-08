A detainee at the Department of Corrections who is accused of escaping from the Hagåtña Detention Facility last November is close to resolving his case.

Patrick Hernandez’s case was heard Friday by Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon.

Defense attorney Samuel Teker waived Hernandez's appearance after it was noted in court that the Department of Corrections had not transported the defendant to the courthouse.

Hernandez is charged with escape from custody as a third-degree felony.

Teker told the court the case may be resolved with the prosecution. It was also said in court that any potential plea deal could call for time served.

Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11.

According to court documents, Hernandez ran past a corrections officer and out of the gate of the Hagåtña Detention Facility around 7 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2019.

About two hours later, police were called by his mother, who told them her son had asked her to pick him up in Maina, court documents state.

Hernandez was found at the Maina Church Social Hall. Hernandez was being detained on suspicion of giving bribes and driving while impaired when he escaped.