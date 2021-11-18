A detainee denied allegations that he escaped from the Department of Corrections earlier this month before he went on an apparent crime spree with his brother.

Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho, 27, pleaded not guilty to theft of an automobile as a second-degree felony, third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony, removal of vehicle identification as a third-degree felony, felony escape as a third-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and two counts of theft as a petty misdemeanor.

His brother, Agusto Borja Camacho Jr., pleaded not guilty to charges of theft of an automobile as a second-degree felony and third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony.

Both waived their rights to a speedy trial before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Wednesday.

The pair will be back in court at a later date before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

Anthony Camacho allegedly told police he escaped the night of Nov. 1 when the guards were not paying attention.

He was out of prison for nearly 12 hours before he was found with his brother inside an allegedly stolen car in Mongmong.

Anthony Camacho allegedly admitted to stealing phone cards, cigarettes and drinks from the Mobil gas station at Adelup early Tuesday morning before he and his brother attacked a man in Harmon and stole his car.

He allegedly admitted that the brothers bought drugs and were "shooting up" methamphetamine with a syringe.