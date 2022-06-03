Prison escapee captured

Prisoner Joluo Soiken was captured by authorities in Hagåtña on Friday morning.

Members of the Guam Police Department’s SWAT took him into custody at the boat basin area around 7:50 a.m., according to Department of Corrections Director Bob Camacho.

An investigation is underway to find out how he and another prisoner was able to escape around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

DOC and GPD have planned a press conference for Friday morning to discuss the case.

Soiken, 26, also known as Gi Soukn, was on the run for just over 24 hours after he escaped from the DOC isolation facility.

A second prisoner, identified as TK Umulap, 34, escaped around the same time but was captured by officers around 6:49 a.m. on Thursday.

Soiken was arrested last month after police officers, who were investigating a tip about illegal drug activity in Tumon, found three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine on him during a traffic stop, Post files state.

Prison records state Umulap also was arrested in May on charges of criminal mischief and active warrants for burglary to a motor vehicle and aggravated assault cases reported last year.

This is the third escape involving prisoners who were being held in one of DOC’s isolation facilities within the past six months.