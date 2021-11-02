A man who escaped from the Department of Corrections Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao early Tuesday morning has been captured.

Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho, 26, was caught and taken back into custody around 12:30 p.m., according to Guam Police Chief Stephen Ignacio. He was located in the central area of the island.

Additional details of his capture have not yet been released.

Camacho was being held in the COVID-19 isolation tents set up at the rear of the compound inside the perimeter fence when he escaped.

“We want to advise the public that he is COVID positive,” said DOC Maj. Antone Aguon. “There are officers there. He was last seen at reveille around 6 a.m. and around 6:50 a.m. when the officer made his rounds, he could not locate the individual and it led to declaring that he had escape.”

At least three prisoners were being held in the isolation unit and Aguon said they wear leg irons.

An incident command post was set up at the prison’s visitor processing center, as the search for Camacho got underway.

He was being held for violating his parole after his last arrest.

Aguon said an internal affairs investigation will be conducted to find out how he was able to escape.

Arrest record

Earlier this year, Camacho along with Leilani Wright were arrested on vehicle theft charges. On May 9, police officers responded to a report of a stolen Jeep. They tracked the suspects along Chalan Koda in Dededo.

As one officer approached, the Jeep reversed, rammed into one patrol car before accelerating forward and ramming into another patrol car, court documents state.

The crash caused the patrol car to strike an officer’s leg, documents state.

Three officers opened fire at the Jeep, which managed to flee, police said.

The stolen vehicle was then tracked down to the Chalan Emsley area where authorities found the driver's side door open, court documents state.

Investigators noted red dirt on the vehicle’s floorboard.

Police then approached a residence where they saw red dirt tracks at the entrance, and found the alleged suspects apparently pretending to sleep inside the home.

Additionally, Wright was accused of allegedly head-butting the arresting officer.

Camacho was on parole for a 2018 conviction of conspiracy to commit third-degree robbery, and on parole for a 2015 conviction for theft.

He also was on pretrial release for an illegal drug possession case from earlier this year.