Inmate Johnny Atalig could potentially cut a deal with the government before his case goes to trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Atalig is one of the halfway house inmates accused of escaping from the Department of Corrections on Oct. 9.

He appeared before Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday.

His trial was set for Sept. 16.

However, defense attorney William Bischoff told the court the case could be resolved before trial.

He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 8.

Atalig and inmate Johnnie Del Rosario were indicted on charges of felony escape as a third-degree felony.

The cases have been severed, which means they will be tried separately.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

In October 2019, a corrections officer conducting a head count reported the men missing from the facility.

Court documents state the men went to Del Rosario's girlfriend's house. Del Rosario later contacted authorities to surrender. Both men were arrested after being at large for about 12 hours.

Atalig was being held on a 2014 burglary conviction.

Del Rosario was being held for 2009 theft of property and 2010 second-degree robbery convictions. He had escaped twice before from the prison, in 1993 and 1998, when he was being held for other cases.