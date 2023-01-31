A man will spend three more weeks in prison after pleading guilty to escaping detainment last year.

K.D. Arason admitted guilt to charges connected to an April 2022 escape from the Department of Corrections Adult Correctional Facility on Monday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam.

According to court documents, Arason was being held at the Mangilao facility on April 20, 2022, in connection to a stabbing in Dededo when he went missing. He was found about an hour later.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Arason was sentenced to three years with all but 10 months suspended, three years of parole and ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Arason was also given credit for time served, and, after calculating the time, Judge Vernon Perez said Arason will be released in about three weeks, on Feb. 20.

“I want you to be the best parolee you can be,” Perez said before Arason was escorted out of the courtroom.

Allegations

On April 20, 2022, Arason escaped from DOC's isolation and quarantine facility at about 8 a.m. He had refused to be tested for COVID-19, so he was placed in the isolation facility, DOC Director Robert Camacho said at the time.

Arason was in custody after being accused in a stabbing in Dededo and leading police officers on a chase, court documents state.

Following the escape, the prison was locked down until Arason was found, just after 9 a.m. near the Department of Agriculture building more than a mile down the road from the prison. While being taken into custody, Arason resisted but officers brought him back to the prison, Post files state.

About a month later, an internal affairs investigation led by DOC revealed an officer allegedly violated security protocols at the time Arason was able to get away. In July, DOC revealed two officers had been investigated and were suspended without pay, according to Post files.

Camacho told The Guam Daily Post the officers are still employed with DOC after also being counseled and disciplined.

“In this particular case we looked at what the officers did to prevent the incident from occurring, and whether they displayed extreme indifference and wanton disregard of the policies,” Camacho said. “We took the appropriate disciplinary action accordingly.”