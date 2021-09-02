The Facilities Master Plan report for the Department of Corrections has been completed and is now in transit to the department, according to DOC Maj. Antone Aguon.

"Once we receive the plan we will review it with DOC management and staff, present it to governor, and the Legislature, and other stakeholders," he said.

Aguon had recently returned from an off-island trip to the Franklin County Jail in Ohio and the Saginaw County Jail in Michigan.

"The purpose of the trip was to visit the Franklin County Jail which is currently under construction and expected to be operational early next year," Aguon said. "We spent several days with several key management (officials) from the Franklin County Sheriff's office discussing building space in terms of efficiency, operations, maintenance, budget, programs, classification, enhanced safety and security for staff and inmates, medical, mental health, and behavior management."

Aguon said DOC officials and their consultant were able to tour the Franklin County Jail with their design team to learn what features DOC officials liked and disliked about the facility, and preferences they would like included in the new prison facility in Guam.

"We also visited a newly opened and operational Saginaw County Jail in Saginaw, Michigan. We met their management about their facility and discussed some of the same items we discussed with Franklin County," Aguon said.

He also said DOC officials toured the Saginaw facility and walked away with some features and preferences to be included in Guam's design once the new prison project moves into the architectural and engineering phase.

Aguon said DOC will work with the governor's office regarding funding for A&E services.

The full project is estimated to cost $150 million to $200 million for all 10 phases of the plan.

The fiscal year 2022 budget bill reserves $5 million of anticipated federal earned income tax credit reimbursement for the construction and design of a new Department of Corrections facility.