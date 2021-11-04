The brothers who were arrested, one of whom is a detainee who escaped from the Department of Corrections facility early Tuesday, face numerous charges after allegedly going on a crime spree before being captured by police.

Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho, 26, escaped from the Adult Correctional Facility's COVID-19 isolation unit just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. A manhunt was underway for six hours before authorities caught him and his brother, Augusto Borja Camacho Jr., 29, inside a car along Petmanente Street in Mongmong around 12:30 p.m.

Prior to the escape, Anthony Camacho was being held on a parole violation after being arrested earlier this year for a separate car theft.

Arrest records provided by the prison list the crimes the brothers allegedly committed following the escape.

In this latest case, Anthony Camacho was arrested on suspicion of felony escape, resisting arrest, retail theft, carjacking, burglary to a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of property, robbery, reckless driving, aggravated assault, no driver's license, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and illegal possession of a controlled substance.

His brother, Augusto Camacho Jr., was arrested on suspicion of hindering apprehension, resisting arrest, robbery, assault, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal facilitation, conspiracy and retail theft.

Details of their alleged crimes have not yet been released.

Both are scheduled to answer to the charges in the Superior Court of Guam.

Anthony Camacho was taken back to the prison's isolation unit, where he had been since he contracted COVID-19 prior to his escape.

Augusto Camacho Jr. has been tested and is being kept in isolation at the Hagåtña Detention Facility.

DOC is conducting an internal affairs investigation to determine how Anthony Camacho was able to escape from prison.