Prison restrictions delay drug sentencing

Federal drug defendant Lucille Torres will have to wait two more weeks to find out how long she will spend in a Bureau of Prisons facility.

Her sentencing hearing before Guam District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Monday was continued at the request of defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld.

Vandeveld stated in his request that a Department of Corrections officer at the female unit tested positive for COVID-19, causing restricted access. He added there is no new information as to when those restrictions would be lifted.

“There is a need to confer with my client about her possible testimony due to the dispute over the extent of the substantial assistance she provided,” Vandeveld stated.

Federal prosecutors did not object to the delay.

The defense asked the court for a 41-month sentence, while the prosecution recommended a sentence of between 57 and 71 months, giving Torres credit for her cooperation.

Torres is now scheduled to be sentenced on July 28.

She admitted she tried to smuggle the drugs from California to Guam.

At least 680 grams of meth was seized by law enforcement on March 22, 2017, Post files state.