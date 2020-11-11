Guam reported another fatality on Tuesday, along with a report of 240 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed over three days.

Meanwhile, an outbreak of COVID-19 at the island's prison has led to the testing of 259 more inmates and seven corrections personnel on Tuesday. Federal and local health officials also visited the prison compound.

A 37-year-old man was listed as the island's 91st COVID-19 fatality. He died at Guam Memorial Hospital around 11:39 a.m. Tuesday, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The man had underlying health conditions, according to the JIC, which earlier said he had no known health concerns. The patient was admitted to GMH on Nov. 3 and was a known positive case.

"In moments of grief, we are told that with time, our hearts will be healed and our wounds will be bound. However, as we learned from this pandemic, time is a luxury we do not have. Instead, let us go forth with the commitment to do good by others and for each other," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.

Early Tuesday morning, the JIC confirmed there were a total of 396 new cases of COVID-19 reported from Saturday through Monday. Of these, 156 were previously reported.

According to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, there were 58 new cases reported on Nov. 6, 148 new cases on Nov. 7, and 190 new cases on Monday. Of the 396 cases, 135 were identified through contact tracing and clusters in congregating living settings.

Black Construction has self-reported on Monday it had at least 312 COVID-19 cases at its workers' living compound in the Harmon Industrial Park.

No new test results were reported as of press time.

Prison compound

Corrections Deputy Director Robert Camacho said DOC testing will continue at the Hagåtña Detention Facility on Thursday.

As of last count, there were eight inmates and 38 DOC personnel who had tested positive. Forty-one prison personnel were quarantined. To help address the shortage of manpower, DOC pulled officers from other areas including probation and internal affairs.

Female detainee 'very ill'

One woman is reaching out to local officials to look into the plight of her sister, a co-defendant in a federal drug trial, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"They called my aunt up (Monday) and said she tested positive," said Cheryl Mendoza, who said her sister is being held in one room with seven others who were positive for COVID-19. Mendoza said her family is worried because they're not getting information about her sister's status or how she's being treated. All she knows, she said, is that her sister "is very ill right now."

"I'm not calling to release her because what's wrong is wrong," she said. "But my God ... treat them well."

On Tuesday night, Mendoza said she left messages with the governor's office as well as Sen. Jose Terlaje's office.

Camacho said all the inmates who test positive are being closely monitored by DPHSS as well as the DOC clinic staff.

He said local and federal health officials have visited the facility to inspect the area "and give advice regarding isolation and precautionary measures."

"Last Saturday, DPHSS and a representative for federal (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) inspected the women's facility," Camacho said. "Their recommendation was to separate them in a different wing/corridor of the facility away from the general population. That recommendation would safely distance them. We followed their recommendation accordingly."