Prison to add layers of security after recent escape

The two prisoners who escaped Thursday from the Department of Corrections are being kept in the facility’s maximum security unit, as authorities investigate how they were able to get away.

Department of Corrections Director Robert Camacho said additional layers of security are being put in place to prevent another escape and an internal affairs investigation is underway to determine if any corrections officers neglected their duties at the time of the escape.

Detainees Joluo Soiken, 26, and TK Umulap, 34, escaped from the prison’s isolation unit. Umulap was caught shortly after, while Soiken was captured Friday morning near the Hagåtña boat basin after being on the run for just over 24 hours.

It was the third prison break reported in the past six months.

“A lot of these incidences have to do with officer negligence,” said Camacho. “We can have the best policies in place, but it all boils down to officer responsibilities. So, if you don’t lock the gate, if you don’t do your checks, if you don’t monitor the fence line, those are the critical points that we need to add to. We do a lot of intensive training. But it’s officer responsibility.”

Camacho admitted his officers were able to catch a prisoner attempting to climb over a fence a couple of weeks ago.

“When people are on lockdown for 23 hours a day, all they think about is how they could escape. So we try to keep them busy and productive,” he said.

Guam police are looking into whether others may have helped Soiken to evade authorities after his escape.

Camacho said the plan is to assign more officers to the isolation facility and to possibly relocate the unit to a more secure area within the Mangilao compound.

Only one officer was on duty and put in charge of watching three prisoners inside the isolation unit at the time of the escape.

Soiken was arrested last month after police officers, who were investigating a tip about illegal drug activity in Tumon, found three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine on him during a traffic stop. Umulap was arrested in May on charges of criminal mischief and active warrants for burglary to a motor vehicle and aggravated assault cases reported last year.

Both face additional criminal charges in connection with the escape.

Camacho added that there are new plans in place for his officers to reach out to those living in the areas surrounding the prison to alert them when an escape occurs.