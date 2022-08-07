The warden of the Department of Corrections has been cleared of allegations that he sexually harassed a female officer at the prison.

Col. Alan Borja is back to work after the Guam Police Department completed its investigation, according to DOC Director Robert Camacho.

“GPD did a very thorough investigation. We are very thankful for the opportunity to have them look at this case thoroughly. They came up with a conclusion that the allegations could not be sustained,” said Camacho.

The complaint was filed against Borja back in May.

Details of the allegations were never made public.

GPD’s Internal Affairs section handled the investigation to avoid the appearance of influence due to Borja's rank at the department.

“We are sensitive to the issue,” Camacho said.

Camacho confirms Borja and the officer who filed the complaint have been assigned to work in separate areas of the prison.