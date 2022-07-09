A handful of prisoners at the Department of Corrections were accused of sexually assaulting an inmate earlier this year, and on Friday one of those prisoners was charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

Zachary Troy Aquino Cruz, 36, was charged with first-, second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, the inmate reported that Cruz and several other inmates forced him to perform sexual acts on them for about 15 minutes.

The group also allegedly held the inmate down, threatened him with sexual violence and punched him repeatedly.

“The inmate brought it to our attention,” said DOC Maj. Antone Aguon. “We took immediate action and transferred the inmate to another unit and reported it to the Guam Police Department.”

Prison records state Cruz was being held at the time of the alleged attack in connection with a case involving terrorizing and family violence.

Officers on Thursday arrested Cruz in connection with a separate case when he was asked about the assault, court documents state.

He allegedly denied being involved in the incident, but told police the accuser was sexually assaulted.

The alleged incident was first reported Feb. 26.

Prison officials believe at least four prisoners were involved. There's no word whether others will be charged in the case.

Cruz has an arrest record that dates to 2009 when he faced charges of terrorizing and family violence. In 2019, he was charged with forgery and illegal drug possession, and separately the same year for no driver’s license and expired registration. Police arrested him in 2020 on suspicion of illegal drug possession and in 2021 on suspicion of assault, strangulation and terrorizing, records state.