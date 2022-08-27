A prisoner was charged after meth allegedly was found inside a shoe in his cell and later on his person, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

On May 25, a random search of Jerome Camacho Cruz's cell at the Department of Corrections prison resulted in the discovery of a black Nike shoe that had two plastic straws containing 0.60 grams of methamphetamine, the complaint stated.

After the drugs were found, Camacho's cellmate said Camacho bought the shoes in exchange for food. Camacho said he was set up and someone gave him the shoes in case he needed to buy them for some Pay Tel communications services, according to the complaint.

On Aug. 10, DOC officers once again allegedly found Cruz in possession of meth, this time in the front waistband area of Cruz's pants.

The 22.16 grams of meth were in a crumpled plastic bag containing three smaller plastic baggies. A clear modified glass pipe and white plastic straw found also held methamphetamine residue, according to the complaint.

DOC officers reported Cruz self-surrendered the day before the meth was found.

Cruz said he had smoked "ice" multiple times in his cell and had access to chewing tobacco and cigarettes. He added the other guys in his cell brought the items in and it was found on the floor in a bag and not on his person, the complaint stated.

DOC Director Robert Camacho said the prison is working with the Guam Police Department on the case and also has launched an internal investigation into the contraband.

Camacho said the prison will continue to perform drug tests and searches of prisoners and cell areas with the help of periodic K-9 drug detection dogs from the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency to perform "more expansive searches" of the facility.

Cruz was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, three counts of promoting prison contraband as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Cases

According to Post files, Cruz was charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting of a man in Dededo in March. At the time of his arrest, Cruz was on house arrest in connection with a 2021 case of illegal drug and gun possession.

In 2019, Cruz was charged with family violence, unlawful restraint, driving while impaired, possession of an open container and eluding a police officer.

In addition, Cruz has been convicted in a 2015 drug possession case, a 2011 case of robbery and drug possession and a 2008 case of illegal drug possession.