Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday from Diagnostic Laboratory Services. Eight of the nine cases reported household contact to confirmed cases, according to the Joint Information Center.

Last night, four cases tested positive by the Department of Public Health and Social Services. Three of the confirmed cases were identified through community outreach and two cases reported household contact to confirmed cases.

To date, there have been a total of 280 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths.

179 people have been released from isolation, and there are 96 active cases. Of those cases, 234 are classified as civilians and 46 are military service members.

Of the 96 active cases, 95 are listed in stable condition and only one individual is hospitalized.