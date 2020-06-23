One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 through tests run at Diagnostic Laboratory Services, though it's uncertain how the person contracted the virus as no specific contact with anyone with the virus could be determined.

This is the latest case to a rash of new cases, including two COVID-19 cases were confirmed last night from the Department of Public Health and Social Services and reported by the Joint Information Center.

One case was identified while staying in a government quarantine facility and reported recent travel from the Philippines. The other case was identified through community contact tracing of a recent cluster among service members deployed to Andersen Air Force Base.

To date, there have been a total of ​225​ confirmed cases of COVID-19 with ​5​ deaths, ​174 released from isolation, and ​46 ​active cases.

Of those cases, ​183​ ​are classified as civilians​, and 42 are military service members​—35 of which have been recently identified among a unit deployed to Andersen Air Force Base (AFB).

As this is an evolving situation, information is subject to change with little to no notice. For updated information on COVID-19 cases on Guam, visit the COVID-19 Dashboard and Situation Report at​ ​http://dphss.guam.gov/covid-19/​.