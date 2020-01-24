The Catholic Pro-Life Committee is inviting the island community to join in a rally to raise awareness of the anti-abortion movement today.

The local event is a counterpart to the annual March For Life rally in Washington, D.C., which protests the practice of abortion, according to the press release. The March For Life events are held at the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Jan. 22, 1973, the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

“The movement has gained tremendous encouragement and effectiveness in the mission of the Catholic Church and all other religions who believe in the sacredness of all human life,” the press release stated.

“Every year in Guam, we’re also committed to the cause, to protest against abortion, and protect babies and all human life from conception to natural death.”

For those who wish to attend the local March For Life, meet at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Hagåtña at 3:45 p.m.

There will b e a short prayer said to open the event, which follow the schedule:

4 p.m.: Short opening prayer

4:15 p.m.: March toward Marine Corps Drive. Assemble in front of Skinner Plaza.

4:30 p.m.: March toward Route 4 on the sidewalk in front of Bank of Hawaii. There will be a pause where participants will wave to passersby while holding signs to promote efforts to protect life.

5:10 p.m.: March past the Superior Court and Supreme Court recognizing that Roe v Wade must be overturned to end legalized abortion. March back to church.

5:30 p.m.: Standing on the front steps of the Cathedral-Basilica and facing the Guam Congress Building, there will be a prayer that political leaders will end the practice of abortion.