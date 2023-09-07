Proa lantern floating ceremony returns

The community is invited to the 9th Annual Guam Nikkei Association Proa Lantern Floating Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park.

The ceremony provides each participant the opportunity to express their innermost thoughts and sentiments to loved ones who have died, fostering a sense of tranquility. It also serves as a symbolic event "to give respect and honor to our loved ones who have passed before us in the spirit of love, harmony, understanding and inafa'maolek," the Guam Nikkei Association stated in a news release.

"Inafa'maolek" describes the CHamoru concept of restoring harmony or order, according to Lilli Perez-Iyechad on Guampedia.

"(It's) an opportunity for us to send messages, those words that perhaps we never got a chance to say – words of love, words of forgiveness, words of hope, words of peace, and words of harmony – to those who are no longer with us," Karl Sotto, Guam Nikkei Association president, said during last year's ceremony.

Attendees can register for free at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 inside the main pavilion at the Ypao Beach park, where they will receive a lantern sleeve to design or write messages for their departed loved ones.

A traditional chant and special words from community members who have endured loss themselves will kick off the sunset ceremony at 5:30 p.m. The latte torch will be lit and more than 300 proa lanterns will be floating on Tumon Bay, each carrying a message in memory of a loved one.

"Time with loved ones is often taken for granted, and when we lose a loved one unexpectedly the grief is often indescribable," Sotto said. "We're filled with regret, guilt and a great deal of 'what ifs.' This event serves as one avenue of letting go of all that and embracing peace and the spirit of inafa'maolek alongside others who may have gone through similar situations."

The event has grown through collaboration among community organizations including: the Chinese Chamber of Commerce; Filipino Community of Guam; Japan Club of Guam/Consulate General of Japan; Korea Association of Guam/Korean Sports Association of Guam; Young Men's League of Guam; Guam Chamber of Commerce; Guam Visitors Bureau; and the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay.