A man convicted of dealing drugs could be going back to prison after he allegedly used and possibly overdosed on methamphetamine.

Billy Joe Palomo was taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital on March 26 where toxicology results show he had meth in his system.

Palomo is on supervised release in connection to 2008 case in the District Court of Guam where he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday after U.S. Probation told the court of the violations, adding that he also allegedly used the drug on March 7.

In September 2019, Palomo admitted that he used meth at least five times, Post files state.

He then told the court he had been in a “toxic relationship” for the previous three years and he and his girlfriend had recently split up. He said that, combined with being overwhelmed at work, “took a toll” on him.

Palomo was also convicted in local court in 2018 after being caught with drugs.