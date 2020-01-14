Eugene Meno Sunega could go back to prison after being accused of failing to report for drug testing 17 times in 2019.

The former Department of Corrections officer, who was convicted in 2015 in federal court for promoting prison contraband – methamphetamine – is on supervised release after serving 57 months in a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

He appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. on Monday.

The U.S. Probation Service recommended he be taken back into custody after he failed to report to multiple drug tests last year and did not submit monthly reports to probation in July, October and November 2019.

Sunega was allowed to remain out of prison, as the defense spends some time reviewing the allegations.

He is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 13 to answer the alleged violations.

In February 2015, Sunega was arrested for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into DOC where he was employed.

He was also caught with other contraband such as cigarettes, cigarette lighters, tobacco, beef jerky, Tabasco sauce, garlic powder and a glass pipe.

He pleaded guilty in April 2015.

Sunega reportedly compromised his position as a law enforcement officer for the benefit of an inmate identified as Gregorio Cruz, Post files state.