A man accused of conspiring to sell more than 50 grams of methamphetamine allegedly used meth while on pretrial release.

Peter Quifunas, 23, was released from jail Oct. 7, and was drug-tested a week later by the U.S. Probation Office. Quifunas allegedly admitted he used meth Oct. 12 after his test results came back positive for the drug.

An informational report stating the allegations was filed in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday.

Quifunas and Doreen Esther Quitaro, 47, have since pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Their trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 30.

According to the indictment, the duo conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of the drug around Sept. 9.

Quifunas was also found with a .40-caliber pistol that had the serial number removed, court documents state.