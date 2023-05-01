Probation for trio over marriage fraud

Three individuals who pleaded guilty to their involvement in a fraudulent marriage were sentenced to terms of probation.

Last week two women, Sandra Valerio and Ana Liza Montanez Pelayo, and one man, Yves Pelayo, appeared in the District Court of Guam to be sentenced for charges related to a sham marriage that began in 2014.

Senior Judge Alex Munson sentenced all three individuals to three years of probation.

According to court documents, Ana Pelayo came to Guam from the Philippines in 2014 and Valerio, a U.S. citizen, introduced her to Yves Pelayo, another U.S. citizen and resident of Guam.

The three agreed Yves Pelayo and Ana Pelayo would "enter into a sham marriage for the sole purpose of" Yves Pelayo assisting Ana Pelayo in obtaining a green card in exchange for a vehicle. Valerio planned and made the arrangements for the marriage, court documents state.

After the wedding and during the conspiracy, Valerio paid Yves Pelayo about $20,000 to go toward a vehicle and Yves Pelayo filed documents to ensure Ana Pelayo was a permanent resident and received immigration benefits, documents state.

Ana and Yves Pelayo later pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and Valerio pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Prior to the sentencing hearing, federal prosecutors requested the three individuals serve time in prison and home detention upon their release. However, Yves Pelayo, Ana Pelayo and Valerio's attorneys requested they each be given sentences of probation.