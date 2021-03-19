Former Guam radio and marketing executive Evan Montvel-Cohen allegedly told probation officers that he used methamphetamine. He failed a drug test last month.

According to court documents filed in the District Court of Guam, Montvel-Cohen submitted a urine sample on Feb. 23, and the results detected the presence of meth.

He allegedly admitted in writing on Tuesday to using the drug.

The Adult Probation Office noted that Montvel-Cohen reported for all his drug tests and tested negative three separate times.

The number of times he is required to be drug tested has also increased, court documents state.

The APO did not recommend that his pretrial release be revoked or that the court modify his conditions; however, it requested that the court issue a summons for the defendant to answer the allegations in court.

Montvel-Cohen is facing charges of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

He was arrested after being accused of offering a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019. He allegedly sent the victim a check to move to Guam, but the check bounced during the victim's travels.

He was accused of then using the victim's personal information to rent a house in Tamuning and leaving the rent unpaid.