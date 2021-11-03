A man accused of stealing mail from Summer Town Estates in Dededo allegedly admitted to federal probation officers that he used methamphetamine while on pretrial release.

Jamie Andrew Indalecio, 33, who has since denied charges of theft of mail, allegedly told authorities he used meth on Oct. 13 and 27 after he failed multiple drug tests.

The U.S. Probation Office recommended the court issue a summons for the defendant, so that a judge could determine if his bail should be revoked or modified.

Indalecio faces up to five years in prison for the alleged theft.

According to court documents, a maintenance worker told the Postal Inspection Service that there had been multiple break-ins at the Neighborhood Collection Delivery Unit on the property.

Indalecio allegedly admitted to investigators that he broke into the mailboxes on three or four occasions over the last few months.

He said he would sell the stolen items at the flea market in Dededo to make money to provide for his family, documents state.