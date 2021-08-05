A man serving time in a federal prison after being caught with 35 pounds of cocaine does not qualify to have his sentence reduced, according to the U.S. Probation Office.

Robert Afaisen, 48, is serving 57 months at Sheridan Federal Correctional Institution in Oregon after he pleaded guilty to possession of 11 pounds or more of cocaine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

“The first factor is the limited presence of COVID-19 at FCI Sheridan. There are three active cases for inmates and one active case for BOP staff … The second factor is the amount of imprisonment time the defendant has served thus far,” stated Chief U.S. Probation Officer Kim Walmsey in her response to the defendant’s emergency motion to reduce sentence. “The defendant has only served 30.9% of his imposed sentence,”

Afaisen requested that his sentenced be reduced to time served based on his medical conditions and the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant US Attorney Laura Sambataro also objected to the request.

“The defendant suffers from obesity and sleep apnea, and has borderline high blood pressure per his medical records; however, he has received both COVID-19 vaccinations, and his medical conditions are being adequately managed by the Bureau of Prisons,” Sambataro stated in her opposition.

Afaisen is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10.

He admitted that a plastic barrel filled with cocaine washed ashore near his house in Inarajan in 2018. Afaisen apologized for not turning it over to authorities.