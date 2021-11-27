Warren Antonio Lee, affectionately known as Lee Lee, spent the past year free and out of federal prison doing whatever she could to give back, her attorney stated in court documents.

She was serving 40 years for nonviolent, drug-related offenses that occurred more than two decades ago, on July 5, 1995.

Lee, who suffered from a kidney disease and had a history of hospitalizations, was quick to pay it forward by working to help those doing hard time prepare for a life outside of prison, said her public defender. Her efforts were cut short on Sept. 10 of this year when she died.

The U.S. Probation Office asked the District Court of Guam to close her case after they confirmed Lee's death.

“Her goal was to steer public support and legislation towards meaningful reentry programs and services for incarcerated individuals who had paid their debt to society. To this end, Lee Lee fund-raised and established a nonprofit corporation in California for the purpose of decarceration and rehabilitation after prison," the public defender stated in court documents filed on Friday. "Knowing first-hand the colossal challenges facing newly released incarcerated individuals, she wanted to establish a system for connecting them with resources to obtain safe and affordable housing, acquire stable, living-wage employment, attain identification and social security cards, restore their civil rights, and heal the trauma inflicted by lengthy, excessive imprisonment upon incarcerated individuals, their families, and communities."

The public defender's response to the U.S. Probation Office's confirmation and request paid tribute to Lee.

“Lee Lee was a vivacious, Out and Proud transgender woman. Her pronouns were: She and Her. In her youth, she was a professional ballet dancer, who jeté’d her way around the globe … Lee Lee will be remembered for her joie de vivre, indomitable spirit, perseverance, strength, courage, eloquence, grace, sense of humor, hearty laughter and beaming smile. Lee Lee will be missed.”

According to The Guam Daily Post files, Lee’s case was also posted on the November Coalition Foundation’s website prior to her release. The Washington-based group works to end drug war injustice.

The posting states, “Before prison, I was a ballet dancer and traveled the world. Dancing, even professionally, is mostly contract work, and contracts end. To survive between contracts, I wrote bad checks to 'stay alive.' While working for the SandCastle, I was flown to Guam and met an influential man, and methamphetamine. He promised to open a dance club and give me work and friendship. The work he gave me was a bit-part in a large drug conspiracy. I plead guilty to the charges because the prosecutors threatened to indict my family members. Under duress, and with no knowledge of the sentencing guidelines, I was sentenced to 40 years, due to enhancements. The influential man was never tried.”