Probation seeks to delay sentencing in drug case

The U.S. Probation Office is asking a federal judge for more time before drug defendant Dexter Wilton Long is sentenced in the District Court of Guam.

Long pleaded guilty in March to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Probation asked the court to reschedule the Aug. 9 sentencing to allow more time for their office to receive Long's complete criminal records from the states of Mississippi and Georgia.

A request was made Tuesday to reschedule sentencing to Sept. 22.

Drug smuggling

Long was arrested in May 2019 after he allegedly tried to smuggle 530 grams of meth on a flight from Honolulu to Guam.

He was released the day after his arrest but was picked up again by investigators after he allegedly attempted to receive a package containing 377.2 grams of meth, court documents state.