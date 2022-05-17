A probationer is back in prison after authorities searched the residence he was staying at and found methamphetamine and a gun that was reported stolen earlier this year.

Eric Roy De Castro, 34, was charged with possession of a firearm without a firearm ID card, possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as third-degree felonies, along with notices of felony-on-felony release.

Adult Probation Service officers and Guam police officers went to a residence in Yigo on Monday after De Castro failed to check in with them, court documents state.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During a search of a laundry room that the homeowner said De Castro turned into his room, authorities found a digital scale, several used baggies with meth, a cut straw with meth, two glass pipes with meth residue, a syringe with an unknown brown liquid residue, and a Glock 9mm firearm, documents state.

De Castro allegedly denied using the laundry room as his room, adding that numerous people use the laundry room.

He was also on pretrial release for separate drug possession and theft cases.

Officers also arrested, along with De Castro, Breana Maria Meno Afaisen, 20, on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as third-degree felony, along with notices of felony-on-felony release.

Afaisen allegedly told officers they had smoked meth earlier that day. Police searched her bag and found 5.35 grams of meth, documents state.

Afaisen was also on pretrial release for a separate criminal case.

Traffic stop

A third drug arrest was made and charged separately in Superior Court on Tuesday.

Edward Jesus Bersamin, 35, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license as a violation.

Court documents state police stopped Bersamin late Sunday for no front license plate and expired registration tags.

Bersamin said the vehicle belonged to a relative.

During a search, officers found a resealable bag with meth, documents state.