Probe continues more than 130 days after police shooting

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of 42-year-old Xavier Tedtaotao in November 2020 continues, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

As of Friday, it's been 131 days since the shooting incident in Tamuning.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio told The Guam Daily Post last month that the result of the investigation by both GPD and the attorney general could be released during the first week of March. However, no new information on the case has been released.

There is no word on when the attorney general's office will complete the homicide investigation.

Ignacio planned to meet with AG's office staff to discuss the next steps.

The four officers being investigated have been back to work since December 2020.

The police chief declined to say if any of the officers will receive disciplinary action.

Theft complaint

On Nov. 3, 2020, officers responded to a theft complaint at an apartment along Bonito Street in Tamuning.

Officers reportedly spotted two people inside a parked car that had been reported stolen.

Ignacio previously stated the driver accelerated and struck a marked patrol car and another vehicle in the parking lot before police opened fire, according to Post files.

Officers fired dozens of rounds, resulting in the death of Xavier Tedtaotao and injuring his wife, Viki Ann Tedtaotao, who sustained at least eight gunshot wounds, according to Xavier Tedtaotao's family.