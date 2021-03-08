Editor's note: Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is expected to present her report on the state of the island today. This story is part of a series that looks at the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration's actions on various issues facing the island community.

The critical role of Guam Memorial Hospital was perhaps no more visible than in the last year, when COVID-19 ravaged the island and the hospital's ability to properly house and care for patients became a benchmark for how well Guam was handling the pandemic. The same could be said for the Department of Public Health and Social Services for its role in the pandemic response.

But like her predecessor, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero entered office inheriting longstanding issues that have plagued Guam's health care system.

The island's only public hospital is in need of serious repairs, with about $21 million needed to immediately support reaccreditation and eliminate hazards to life and safety, according to the hospital's Facilities Condition Assessment published by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Moreover, building a new hospital, as recommended by the assessment, will cost an estimated $743 million. And the assessment didn't even address requirements related to land transfer or infrastructure upgrades.

During the 2020 State of the Island Address, the governor indicated that her administration had several public and private financing options for a co-located new hospital and facility for Public Health, which lost its main building in Mangilao in 2019 due to an electrical fire.

The governor had eyed Navy property early on for the project. But now, about a year later, discussions are revolving around lease or deed options for Eagles Field in Mangilao.

Leon Guerrero requested that the excess land be returned to the local government so the property could be developed for the island's new public hospital.

In November 2020, the administration received a commitment from the military that excess land would be turned over to Guam in appreciation for the island hosting thousands of sailors from the COVID-19-stricken aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in March of that year.

A financing scheme for the construction of the new hospital remains to be seen, however, as the governor's office has not stated what its plans are for the project.

Meanwhile, GMH needs to address more immediate concerns.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, who holds legislative oversight of health, introduced a bill in the 35th Guam Legislature hoping to infuse $10 million into GMH for the repair of the roof and other needs. The funding source would have been excess 2019 revenues.

The Legislature and the governor had been at odds over the use of these "excess revenues," with the governor arguing there is no excess at all until Guam's deficit is eliminated. In the end, Leon Guerrero let the bill lapse into law, despite saying she could not execute its provisions. Instead, she asked the Guam Economic Development Authority to consider financing options to fulfill the intent of the bill. A tax credit bill was later introduced and enacted into law to help get medical equipment for GMH.

But concerns at the hospital don't end with a leaking roof or an aged HVAC system. Nursing shortages and funding issues have consistently hampered hospital administrations.

The Legislature subsidizes GMH through annual appropriations, but as Terlaje stated in February 2020, for two fiscal years in a row the hospital was denied funding for capital improvement projects and was appropriated less than its total budget request.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services increased GMH's reimbursement rate in early January 2019. While that at least helped meet the cost of discharging patients, GMH is still reimbursed less than the actual cost. Moreover, as the 2019 hospital audit indicated, collections are still lagging as GMH continues to bear the responsibility of treating patients who don't pay or don't have the means to pay.

A total of $18.1 million was determined uncollectible from self-pay patients.

Overall, the hospital authority recorded $187.6 million in accumulated and unpaid patient bills in fiscal year 2019. Of that amount, $145.5 million was determined uncollectible. GMH has been working with the Office of the Attorney General, as are other agencies, to resolve collection cases.

In the same 2020 address, the governor said a hospital with no health insurance was akin to a boat on dry land. She announced that her policy team would focus on a self-insurance plan that year, but that was about a month before the island would see its first COVID-19 patients. There has been little said about the initiative since.

Regardless, GMHA Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said there have been many accomplishments and improvements under the current administration, including more doctors and other health care workers.

"GMHA has regularly and steadily received its monthly Medicaid allotment from (the Department of Administration) thus, GMHA's financial posture has been more stable. Under this administration, the long-overdue taxes for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 were fully paid," she added.

Other problems

Nursing shortages are a perennial problem on Guam, tied in part to compensation. The governor's fiscal 2021 budget request included $5 million for the first phase of a government wage study. She promised to veto a budget bill that removed that provision. The 2021 budget came and it did not include funding for a wage study. The governor vetoed the bill but, by that time, the discussion was around appropriating a little more funding to Public Health and other agencies, as by then the COVID-19 pandemic had crippled Guam's economy and shorted government revenues.

The veto was overridden, but lawmakers later introduced other bills attempting to boost Public Health's finances. The nursing shortage was more recently addressed during debate on the Nurse Licensure Compact bill from Sen. Mary Torres and others, which was enacted this month. Torres also introduced a bill, now enacted, to fund a wage study for nurses and another bill to increase nurse compensation while that study is pending. Similarly, Terlaje and Sen. Joe San Agustin introduced a bill to help fund nurse differential pay, as well as recruitment and retention efforts at GMH.

Substance abuse treatment has also been at the forefront of the governor's messaging on health issues. A major project has been the reopening of the intense detox unit at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, but the opening has been delayed a few times. The current opening date is April as the agency works to recruit a medical doctor or nurse practitioner. Meanwhile, a women's drug recovery center in Tiyan may break ground at the end of March "if all goes well," according to Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna. The project was approved by the GHURA board in December 2019 but, like other projects, was delayed primarily by the pandemic.