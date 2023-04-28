Proclamation celebrates island literacy

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has officially proclaimed April 23-29 Guam Library Week with the signing of Proclamation 2023-33.

In celebration of libraries, librarians and library professionals, the governor also proclaimed April 25 Library Workers Day, April 26 Library Outreach Day, and April 27 Take Action for Libraries Day.

During the proclamation, Kris Seerengan, director of the Guam Public Library System, proudly announced the strides the library community has been making to expand its resources and provide accessible and inclusive opportunities for the island.

“The great news is the Bookmobile; it is almost done, we are just in the process of getting the license plate,” said Seerengan. "Once it’s done, we should be able to use the Bookmobile (to serve) the community."

That and other initiatives will provide more access to resources, allowing students and adults on Guam to have any book of their choosing at their fingertips, even if the library doesn’t carry the physical copy, the director said.

“The new e-book collection that we just started ... is going to be a major difference in our community. ... When a book is published in the mainland, we should be able to get it five minutes from the time they release the book,” he said.

'A successful community is a literate community'

Librarians from across the island stood side by side during the virtual proclamation, as Seerengan described the many collaborative efforts being made to support literacy on Guam.

“Our vision is to provide resources,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, “including federal discretionary funds that are meant to really modernize and bring the libraries to the homes of Guam. ... Those libraries are sanctuaries, and they're also places that provide opportunities and the dreams that they can aspire to.”

The governor also spoke during the proclamation, expressing her appreciation of the leadership Seerengan and his fellow librarians have shown to advocate for the libraries of Guam.

“His very, I feel, aggressive, very compassionate and very committed agenda to make access of public school libraries, make access at the village level of the libraries, improving and increasing the operational hours, being very resourceful – you’ve heard all the accomplishments he has done, and I know he is going to do more,” said Leon Guerrero.

She acknowledged the commitment of the librarians to expand access and ultimately lift the community’s literacy as a whole, to make a more successful island.

“Literacy opens our minds. Literacy unlocks the potential of children’s imagination,” said the governor. “A successful community is a literate community. A successful community is an educated community. And you get educated by learning to read.”