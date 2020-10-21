An effort to procure a third-party reviewer for COVID-19 relief fund expenditures fizzled into nothing. The deadline for submission passed in June without any responses, according to Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

"That said, we remain open, as we have always said, to audits by the (Office of Public Accountability) or the federal Inspector General’s office and we are confident in our compliance with any applicable rules and standards," Paco-San Agustin added.

Regular third-party review was part of initiatives outlined in Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's Executive Order 2020-13, meant to further the administration's transparency with the use of federal funds for COVID-19. These initiatives include monthly expenditures reporting, to be submitted to the Legislature and posted on the governor's website, and the publication of Sunshine Act requests and responses.

The executive order was signed in May. Since then, the governor's office has published two COVID-19 relief funding expenditure reports, one through September and the other through August, the latter corresponding with expenditure reporting to federal authorities. Both were submitted to the Legislature in October. Sunshine Act responses and emergency purchases have also been published on the website, although the purchases relate to the initial quarantine facilities and services, which drew criticism that ultimately resulted in the transparency initiatives.

About $56 million remains out of the nearly $118 million COVID-19 relief funding received earlier this year, according to the September report. Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said he anticipates all funds will be spent by Dec. 31. Remaining funds will not be available after that date.

With local and federal oversight in place, the Post asked if Adelup would no longer pursue a third-party reviewer.

"We did issue an RFP and there were no respondents. As of today, we have no indication that any renewed interests exists," Paco-San Agustin said.