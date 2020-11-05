Ron McNinch, an associate professor at University of Guam's School of Business and Public Administration and a local election expert, spoke about the results of Tuesday’s election as a guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Northern Guam meeting Wednesday.

McNinch said there were “no surprises” in the legislative race this year. Polling by his students picked 14 of the final 15 finishers for a seat in the Legislature and showed that congressional candidates Robert Underwood and incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas would be on top in the three-way race for delegate, he said

But McNinch said they don’t do the polling to just find out who people will vote for, but more so, why they vote the way they do.

“Number one, people vote because of family and friends," he said. "There is no other stronger indicator of voter choice than family and friends. A secondary factor is name recognition or how the person is known to a community.”

While there were no surprises in the legislative race, McNinch said he was “personally” holding his breath to see how Speaker Tina Muna Barnes fared.

“I thought she might be blamed in some way for some of the COVID-19 issues, and luckily, she finished right in the middle," he said. "She did very, very well. Usually in election cycles when things are down speakers get blamed.” McNinch noted three sitting speakers who lost reelection since 1996. Don Parkinson in 1996, Ben Pangelinan in 2004, and Judi Won Pat in 2016.

“It’s hard to lose as speaker in open election unless people blame you,” he said. "Speaker Barnes was not blamed for the COVID-19 pandemic and the Legislature was not blamed that is why we elected the large number of incumbents that we elected."

This shows voters believe the measures taken during the pandemic were done out of necessity, sign that could bode well for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in 2022, McNinch said.

“When leaders have to make safety and security decisions, the public is a lot more accommodating,” he said.

The outcome of the congressional race was shaped, in part, by the age of voters, according to McNinch.

“This election showed to me that a lot of older voters did not vote,” he said. “That’s why San Nicolas did better than Underwood. If older voters had voted, Robert Underwood would have been first and it would have been Mike San Nicolas second. But because so many younger voters voted, we ended up having San Nicolas first.”

Runoff election to decide

The runoff election, set for Nov. 17, is a race to watch, “It’s going to be a very heated runoff," McNinch said. "It’s going to be unlike any election we have ever seen. We don’t have runoffs normally.”

San Nicolas and Underwood will face off in the runoff because San Nicolas, while the top vote-getter, did not receive the 50% plus 1 vote needed to clinch a victory.

San Nicolas received 13,000, of 45.9% of the 28,293 votes cast in this race.

Underwood received 9,300 or 32.87% of the votes.

Wil Castro received 5,942, or 21% of the votes.

Registered voters can vote in the runoff election, even if they did not vote in the general election, McNinch said.

The difference between the typical 60% turnout and Tuesday’s 51% turnout is 5,000 votes, said McNinch, if those voters come back into play in the runoff that means 5,000 more votes could potentially be split between Underwood and San Nicolas.

Add to that the 5,942 votes cast for Castro and about 10,000 “free votes” could be on the table for Underwood and San Nicolas, making the planned Nov. 17 runoff election, not just one to watch, but one to participate in, McNinch said.

“If you want to make a difference, vote in a runoff,” McNinch said.