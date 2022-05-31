A new locally administered, federally funded program will give a financial incentive to residents who "maintain" their vaccination for COVID-19, the governor's office announced Monday.

Individuals 12 years of age and older can now choose either a $25 voucher for gas or store items at local Shell stations when getting an approved dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to a release, the IP&E gift certificates will only be offered at select, government-run vaccination sites: the northern and southern region community health centers, Agana Shopping Center, and senior citizen outreach clinics.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the Department of Public Health and Social Services worked closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to approve the vaccine incentive, which she said comes at a "critical time" in the island's economic recovery.

With the summer vacation season coinciding with the relaxing of travel restrictions for many of Guam's source markets for tourists, the governor urged local families to be "fully immunized" against COVID.

"In order to bring tourists back to enjoy our island, we must remain a safe destination, and we do this by maintaining high vaccination rates," Leon Guerrero said. "Our administration looks forward to distributing gas cards and gift certificates to our residents who keep updated with their COVID-19 shots. Through this program, we encourage those who delayed completing their primary series or booster dose to take the time to do so and reap the benefits of maximum protection from the virus."

Residents at least 12 years old can receive the $25 gift card if they are completing the last dose in a primary vaccine series, or receiving a first or second booster dose. Alcohol and tobacco cannot be purchased with the voucher, according to the Adelup release.

On Thursday, the island's Joint Information Center reported 130,198 people are "fully vaccinated" for COVID-19. But only 59,422 residents have received at least one booster shot so far, while 5,048 have gotten a second booster.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, confirmed the vouchers will not be given retroactively. That means the 5,048 local residents who have already received two booster shots are ineligible for any voucher, and that someone receiving their first booster dose would not receive an additional voucher for already being fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

"While all restrictions have been lifted, we cannot forget the mitigation efforts that have helped us return to normalcy, most especially the COVID-19 vaccine," Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio stated. "With the rising cost of fuel, these incentives will bring more than just direct relief at the pump but also bring our people out to our vaccination clinics, located in northern, central, and southern Guam."

Leon Guerrero and Tenorio are seeking a second term in office.