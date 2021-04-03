Program opens access to courts for victims

Attorney General Leevin Camacho said more than 1,200 automatic court case updates have been sent to victims "whose lives are changed by crimes" since the launching of a victims service program in February 2020.

The attorney general was referring to the Victim Information and Notification Everyday, or VINE, system, a confidential web-based system that notifies victims about court orders, hearings and other events as defendants go through the court system.

Camacho said his team continues to expand the VINE system, which also allows victims to choose how they are notified and provided information about the criminal justice system.

Camacho shared this during Thursday's virtual signing of a proclamation declaring, among other things, April 18 to 24 as National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The Office of the Attorney General, he said, set up video conference rooms so that victims who may not have stable internet at home can participate in court proceedings from the OAG's victim services center.

"With court going virtual, we recognize that internet access shouldn't be a barrier to court access," Camacho said.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought changes to the way the courts conducted proceedings, many of which were held virtually.

'Avoiding trauma'

This year, Camacho's office also hopes to build an interview room that is available to all victims, and where interviews can be recorded a single time, "avoiding the trauma that comes with being interviewed over and over again."

"Even talking about a crime can be traumatic, especially to younger victims," he said.

The same proclamation signing tackled the need to continue raising awareness and education about sexual assault and child abuse.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero cited an alarming increase in the percentage of minors sexually assaulted on Guam, from 69% of reported cases in 2018 to 71% in 2019 and to 75% in 2020.

Camacho also joined attorneys general around the nation in urging Congress last year to pass the VOCA Fix Act, which seeks to strengthen the Victims of Crime Act, or VOCA. It's a key funding source for victim services in the U.S.

On March 17, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the bill and it now heads to the Senate, where it has 27 co-sponsors.

"The VOCA Fix Act will expand the source of VOCA funds, increase the rate of federal reimbursement for programs like our Criminal Injuries Compensation Program and extend the time to expend VOCA funds or allow for no-cost extensions. If it becomes law, it reportedly will result in billions of additional VOCA funds each year," Camacho said at the proclamation signing via Zoom, which had 160-plus participants.

The attorney general thanked and recognized the tireless efforts of victim advocates and victim service providers.

"You are called on to help victims of sexual assault tell their stories, you drive victims to court hearings, you are a shoulder to cry on when a jury gives its verdict, and when a judge imposes a sentence," he said.

The number of Guam's sexual assault and rape cases are among the highest per capita on U.S. soil, underscoring the need to do more to prevent them from happening and to help the victims get justice, advocates said.

Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes, during the benediction, prayed for a stronger resolve to address these problems and to "turn our convictions into action."

"Grant us the intentions we expressed today by bringing both justice and consolation to those who have suffered the horror of sexual assault and child abuse," he said. "Change our hearts, and those of all our citizens, to work together in harmony to vanish these crimes on our island."